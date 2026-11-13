Hawarden’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new openings from primary care to rehab therapy. If you’re in medicine or allied health and want a smaller community feel, these are worth a look.

Employer: CompHealth (placement for a local clinic/hospital)

CompHealth (placement for a local clinic/hospital) Location: Hawarden, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible 40-hour week with Monday–Friday plus some Saturday clinic hours. Mostly outpatient with optional urgent care shifts, light call (1 day/week and 1:6 weekends), and on-site clinic, ER, hospital, lab, radiology, and therapy. CompHealth helps with salary/contract negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

Employer: Hillcrest Health Care Services

Hillcrest Health Care Services Location: Hillcrest Health Care Center, Hawarden, IA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a post-acute and long-term care setting with a stable in-house therapy team serving geriatric patients. Great if you like evidence-based OT, ADL retraining, and close teamwork with nursing and families.

Employer: Hillcrest Health Care Services

Hillcrest Health Care Services Location: Hillcrest Health Care Center, Hawarden, IA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on rehab role with geriatric patients, including therapeutic exercise, ambulation, modalities, assistive devices, and wound care. Open to new grads, with a supportive in-house therapy team.

Employer: Hillcrest Health Care Services

Hillcrest Health Care Services Location: Hillcrest Health Care Center, Hawarden, IA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Support PTs with therapeutic exercises, gait training, and modalities for residents in a post-acute and long-term care setting. Good fit if you want flexible hours and to build experience with a geriatric caseload.

Employer: Hillcrest Health Care Services

Hillcrest Health Care Services Location: Hillcrest Health Care Center, Hawarden, IA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Work with adults on communication, cognition, and swallowing in a post-acute and long-term care environment. Open to SLPs at all experience levels, with a tight-knit in-house rehab team.

Employer: Hillcrest Health Care Services

Hillcrest Health Care Services Location: Hillcrest Health Care Center, Hawarden, IA

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Support OTs with ADL retraining, therapeutic activities, and assistive devices for geriatric patients. Great way to grow your skills in post-acute and long-term care with flexible, as-needed shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can tweak hours or caseload for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.