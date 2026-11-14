Wailea-Makena’s resort scene is buzzing right now, especially around Grand Wailea and the JW Marriott. If you’re into spa, salon, or food & beverage work, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort)

Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort) Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Part-time / Casual, Union

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the men’s spa areas spotless and calm while you greet guests, restock towels and amenities, and help with simple POS transactions. Schedule can be light and will vary week to week based on union seniority, so it’s best if you’re flexible and want extra hours rather than guaranteed full-time.

Employer: Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort)

Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort) Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00/hr + piece rate per service + service charge % + voluntary gratuity (training at $18.00/hr)

Work in a luxury spa setting doing cuts, color, styling, and updos for resort guests. Great if you like steady tourist traffic, want to grow your book in a high-end space, and don’t mind working weekends, weekdays, and holidays.

Employer: Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort)

Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort) Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Full-time, Union

Salary: Not listed

Similar duties as the casual role—guest greeting, cleaning spa areas, restocking, and handling payments—but posted as full-time. Hours still depend on union seniority and business needs, so you’ll want open availability and comfort with a changing schedule.

Employer: Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort)

Hilton (Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort) Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Full-time Management

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations at Nobu inside Grand Wailea—overseeing service, quality, inventory, and team training in a high-volume, luxury restaurant/bar. They’re looking for someone with 2+ years of restaurant management experience and strong beverage knowledge who wants to grow in a big-name resort brand.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Full-time Management, Bonus-eligible

Salary: $82,000–$102,000 annually

Oversee banquet events from start to finish—staffing, service standards, inventory, and guest satisfaction—at a luxury JW Marriott property. Relocation assistance is available, and this is a good fit if you have event, F&B, or banquet leadership experience and want a stable management role with a global brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and resort roles here often lead to quick internal moves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.