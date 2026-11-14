Tourism and food service are still driving a lot of hiring in Wailea-Makena and nearby Maui Meadows. If you’re strong in sales or hospitality, there are a couple of solid paths here right now.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full commercial strategy for this flagship luxury resort, from group and leisure sales to digital marketing and PR. You’ll guide a high-performing team, shape multi‑year revenue plans, and tap into Hilton’s strong travel perks, stock purchase program, PTO, and health and retirement benefits.

Also listed on Indeed: same role, same employer. Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: FreshPoint, Inc. (produce & foodservice distributor)

(produce & foodservice distributor) Location: Maui Meadows, HI

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Competitive base + bonus + incentives (exact amount not listed)

Outside sales role serving restaurants and foodservice accounts, ideal for experienced sales pros, restaurant managers, or chefs. Comes with mileage reimbursement, cell phone, specialized sales training, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, and a clear career path in a purpose‑driven, community‑focused company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the posting and check the company’s careers page—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.