Kailua-Kona’s shops are busy with visitors and locals year-round, so solid customer service skills can go a long way here. These openings range from entry-level sales to store leadership with strong pay.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $19.60 per hour

Help customers find the right electrical and lighting products, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked and organized. This role comes with big-company perks like health, dental, and vision insurance, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and an employee discount.

Employer: Balsam Brands

Balsam Brands Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time, in-person (note: posting text says full-time even though header lists part-time)

(note: posting text says full-time even though header lists part-time) Salary: $75,000 – $94,000 per year

Lead a small boutique holiday décor store, manage 1–2 associates, and own sales, merchandising, and operations in a new Balsam Hill Studio at King’s Shops. This is a higher-responsibility role with a strong salary range, ideal if you have 5+ years of retail experience and enjoy building a team and community relationships.

Employer: Pearl Factory

Pearl Factory Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $18.00 per hour + commissions (salespeople average $35.00+/hr)

Sell jewelry to visitors from around the world in a fun, tourist-heavy setting, with on-the-job training and chances to earn strong commissions, bonuses, and incentives. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick leave, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Kona’s retail scene is always shifting, and the right fit often pops up when you’re ready.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.