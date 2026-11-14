📢 New acting Civil Defense leader for Hawaiʻi County

The County of Hawaiʻi has named Public Works Deputy Director Neil Azevedo as the Acting Civil Defense Administrator starting Monday, Nov. 16.

He will temporarily take over from Acting Administrator Darryl Oliveira, whose 89-day contract is ending. Oliveira stepped in on Aug. 17 after the retirement of former Administrator Talmadge Magno and led the County’s response and recovery efforts to Hurricane Lala.

Azevedo has been with the County since 2015 as Highways Division Chief, and has also served as Deputy Director and Acting Director of Public Works. He has long worked with Civil Defense’s emergency operations center to help protect residents and public infrastructure.

A permanent Civil Defense Administrator will be chosen after candidate interviews next month. Because Mayor Kimo Alameda is related to Azevedo, he recused himself from both the temporary appointment and the permanent hiring process to avoid any conflict of interest under Ordinance 25-38.