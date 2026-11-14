Kailua-Kona has some solid transportation and fleet roles right now, from hands-on wrench work to leading a repair team and driving patients to appointments.

Here are several standout openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $32.00/hour + up to $3,500 retention bonus (shift premium may apply) Work on a wide mix of newer vehicles doing advanced diagnostics and repairs. Good fit if you have 3+ years experience and multiple ASEs, plus you’ll get benefits, PTO, and rental car discounts.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00/hour + up to $1,750 retention bonus (shift premium may apply) Great for growing techs with 2+ years shop experience or auto coursework. You’ll handle oil changes, tires, brakes, and routine repairs on a newer fleet, with training and support toward more ASEs.

Employer: Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00/hour + up to $3,500 retention bonus (shift premium may apply) Full-time version of the master tech role, handling complex repairs across engines, transmissions, electrical, A/C, and more. Includes benefits, PTO, 401(k), and strong discounts on rentals and car purchases.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $63,000/year + up to $25,200 yearly bonus (paid monthly) Lead fleet maintenance and body repair for a global rental brand, managing vendors and a local team. Comes with company car, laptop/phone, strong benefits, PTO, and a performance bonus plan.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time Drive and schedule patient trips for medical visits and outings at a care facility. Good for safe, people-focused drivers; they’re willing to let you take the CNA class to grow your healthcare skills.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.