Kailua-Kona’s resort scene is busy, and Four Seasons Hualālai is adding to their team. If you love ocean views, guest service, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Part-time (Casual)

Pay: $27.41/hour

Create a fun, safe space for kids ages 5–12 with arts and crafts, swimming, and games. Great fit if you enjoy working with children and want strong perks like free staff meals, gym access, and hotel stay benefits.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai – ULU Ocean Grill

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai – ULU Ocean Grill Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Pay: $16.00/hour

Morning server role in an oceanfront restaurant, focusing on breakfast service with local ingredients and a luxury guest experience. Ideal if you like fast-paced service, early shifts, and working right on the shoreline.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai – ULU Ocean Grill

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai – ULU Ocean Grill Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.39/hour

Evening front-of-house role greeting guests, managing reservations, and keeping the dining room flowing smoothly. Good for someone organized and friendly who enjoys being the first smile guests see.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.