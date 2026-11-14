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🍽️ Multiple Four Seasons Resort Food & Hospitality Jobs in Kailua-Kona
Kailua-Kona’s resort scene is busy, and Four Seasons Hualālai is adding to their team. If you love ocean views, guest service, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Kids For All Seasons Attendant (Casual/Part-Time)
- Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai
- Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
- Type: Part-time (Casual)
- Pay: $27.41/hour
Create a fun, safe space for kids ages 5–12 with arts and crafts, swimming, and games. Great fit if you enjoy working with children and want strong perks like free staff meals, gym access, and hotel stay benefits.
ULU AM Server – Full Time Temporary
- Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai – ULU Ocean Grill
- Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
- Type: Full-time, Temporary
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Morning server role in an oceanfront restaurant, focusing on breakfast service with local ingredients and a luxury guest experience. Ideal if you like fast-paced service, early shifts, and working right on the shoreline.
ULU PM Host/Hostess – Full Time
- Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai – ULU Ocean Grill
- Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.39/hour
Evening front-of-house role greeting guests, managing reservations, and keeping the dining room flowing smoothly. Good for someone organized and friendly who enjoys being the first smile guests see.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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