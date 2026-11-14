🚨 Keaʻau man charged in death of 3‑month‑old son

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 20-year-old Joshua Kaleolani Agbayani Soto Paiva of Keaʻau with manslaughter in the death of his three-month-old son, John-Charles Saiki-Paiva.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 at 11:50 a.m., Puna patrol officers went to a home off 3rd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision for a report of an unresponsive infant. HFD paramedics took the baby to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m. An autopsy was ordered.

On Friday, Oct. 30, an autopsy at Hilo Benioff Medical Center showed the infant died from head injuries, and foul play was suspected.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, detectives arrested Paiva at the Hilo Police Station. After consulting the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, police charged him with manslaughter and set bail at $1,000,000. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jayce Carvalho at (808) 961-2378, Jayce.Carvalho@hawaiipolice.com, or Detective Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2385, Amy.Omaya@hawaiipolice.gov.