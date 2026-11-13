📅 Math ‘Ohana Night at Waihee Elementary

Waihee Elementary is hosting Math ‘Ohana Night on December 15, 2026.

Families are invited to come to campus to enjoy math activities together and to help celebrate our Warriors of the Month (GLO #3 and #4).

If your child attends Waihee Elementary, this is a fun way to support their learning and cheer on students being recognized.

For more details or to respond, use this link: https://forms.gle/mio4AushXp9UT4fn8.