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📅 Math ‘Ohana Night & Warriors of the Month Celebration
9 days ago
📅 Math ‘Ohana Night at Waihee Elementary
Waihee Elementary is hosting Math ‘Ohana Night on December 15, 2026.
Families are invited to come to campus to enjoy math activities together and to help celebrate our Warriors of the Month (GLO #3 and #4).
If your child attends Waihee Elementary, this is a fun way to support their learning and cheer on students being recognized.
For more details or to respond, use this link: https://forms.gle/mio4AushXp9UT4fn8.
More Info: Math 'Ohana Night - News & Announcements -
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