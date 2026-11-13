undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Kailua-Kona Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time & Part-Time Roles
Kailua-Kona’s retail scene is busy, with big national brands hiring steady help. If you like staying active, helping customers, and earning solid hourly pay, these are worth a look.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you have some retail or leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule with some early mornings, overnights, and weekends. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs for eligible employees.
Full Time – Fulfillment Associate – Day
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: $17.50 – $19.60/hour
Pick and stage online and in-store orders, help customers with questions, and keep the staging area safe and organized. You’ll use retail tech and powered equipment (forklift/order picker training can be provided) and work with a team that offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and employee discounts for eligible associates.
Store Associate
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Kailua-Kona, HI
- Type: Part-time (about 26 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour
- Minimum age: 16+
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Great entry role if you’re starting out or need flexible hours. You’ll run the register, restock shelves, help customers find items, and support photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. Part-time staff may get dental, vision, discounts, wellness resources, and other programs depending on hours and eligibility.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.