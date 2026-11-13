Kailua-Kona’s retail scene is busy, with big national brands hiring steady help. If you like staying active, helping customers, and earning solid hourly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the crew, and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you have some retail or leadership experience and can work a flexible schedule with some early mornings, overnights, and weekends. Full-time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs for eligible employees.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $17.50 – $19.60/hour

Pick and stage online and in-store orders, help customers with questions, and keep the staging area safe and organized. You’ll use retail tech and powered equipment (forklift/order picker training can be provided) and work with a team that offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and employee discounts for eligible associates.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Part-time (about 26 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Minimum age: 16+

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Great entry role if you’re starting out or need flexible hours. You’ll run the register, restock shelves, help customers find items, and support photo, beauty, and sometimes pharmacy. Part-time staff may get dental, vision, discounts, wellness resources, and other programs depending on hours and eligibility.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.