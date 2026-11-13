📢 Feel better by being kinder every day

Being kind doesn’t just help other people—it can boost your own health and happiness too.

Research from groups like the American Psychological Association and AARP shows that:

Acts of kindness are linked to more contentment and well-being .

. Face-to-face kindness (like buying someone a coffee) is especially powerful.

(like buying someone a coffee) is especially powerful. Voluntary, random kind acts are more rewarding than required ones.

Kindness triggers healthy hormones:

Oxytocin – boosts happiness and contentment.

– boosts happiness and contentment. Serotonin – lowers anxiety and lifts mood.

– lowers anxiety and lifts mood. Endorphins – natural painkillers.

– natural painkillers. It can also lower cortisol, a stress hormone.

These changes may help:

Improve heart health and blood pressure .

and . Lower stroke risk .

. Support your immune system .

. Reduce depression and anxiety symptoms.

Easy ways to be kind today: