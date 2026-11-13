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📢 How small acts of kindness can boost your health
7 days ago
📢 Feel better by being kinder every day
Being kind doesn’t just help other people—it can boost your own health and happiness too.
Research from groups like the American Psychological Association and AARP shows that:
- Acts of kindness are linked to more contentment and well-being.
- Face-to-face kindness (like buying someone a coffee) is especially powerful.
- Voluntary, random kind acts are more rewarding than required ones.
Kindness triggers healthy hormones:
- Oxytocin – boosts happiness and contentment.
- Serotonin – lowers anxiety and lifts mood.
- Endorphins – natural painkillers.
- It can also lower cortisol, a stress hormone.
These changes may help:
- Improve heart health and blood pressure.
- Lower stroke risk.
- Support your immune system.
- Reduce depression and anxiety symptoms.
Easy ways to be kind today:
- Text a friend a warm message.
- Hold the door for someone with full hands.
- Give a genuine compliment.
- Support a local business.
- Join a neighborhood cleanup or volunteer regularly.
More Info: The surprising benefits of kindness | Maui Health
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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