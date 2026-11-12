🏥 Waimānalo Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Now Hiring

Healthcare roles around Waimānalo, HI are popping up in both behavioral health and specialty medicine, with options from flexible private practice to federal service. Here are a few strong picks to check out this week.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS) Location: Waimānalo, HI (community-based across the area)

(community-based across the area) Type: Full-time and part-time BCBA / BCaBA roles

BCBA / BCaBA roles Salary: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary); exact pay shown via PBS compensation estimator

Work as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst or Assistant Behavior Analyst with a BCBA-owned, mission-driven ABA provider focused on families impacted by autism. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, strong clinical support, paid CEUs, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and potential sign-on bonuses in select areas.

Employer: Defense Health Agency / Tripler Army Medical Center

Location: Listed as Waimānalo, HI ; role is at Tripler Medical Center, Honolulu, HI

Listed as ; role is at Type: Federal physician role (Sleep Medicine)

Federal role (Sleep Medicine) Salary: Not listed; final pay set by Activity Compensation Panel after offer

Serve as the primary Sleep Medicine Physician and subject matter expert in the Sleep Laboratory at Tripler. You’ll diagnose and manage complex sleep and breathing disorders, oversee advanced testing (like polysomnography and actigraphy), and teach and consult with residents, fellows, and other providers. Requires MD/DO, unrestricted license, completed Sleep Medicine residency, and at least 4 years of specialty experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.