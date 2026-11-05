🔧 Kailua-Kona has multiple solid building & grounds jobs

Kailua-Kona is busy right now with hands-on work, from resort landscaping to HVAC and janitorial. If you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 per hour

Clean and care for retail and facility spaces: sweep, mop, clean restrooms, windows, and more. Early shift (4:00 am–10:30 am, Sunday–Saturday rotation) with chances to grow into leadership, plus access to limited medical, 401(k) with company match, early wage access, and discount perks.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.80 per hour

Hands-on irrigation work across a luxury oceanfront resort—installing, repairing, and programming irrigation systems to keep the grounds green and water-smart. Comes with strong perks: holiday/vacation/sick pay, robust benefits, 401(k) match, free employee meals, laundered uniforms, gym access, and complimentary Four Seasons stays.

Employer: Air Conditioning Equipment Services, Inc.

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.28 – $41.77 per hour

Work on residential and light commercial HVAC systems along the Kona–Kohala Coast. Entry-level techs get on-the-job training; journeyman techs handle install, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Includes company truck, health/dental/vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.