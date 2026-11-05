🤝 Kailua-Kona Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Kailua-Kona has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, from court-based social work to harm reduction in the community. If you like direct service and don’t mind being out in the field, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (SR-16 civil service level)

Work in the court system with youth and adults dealing with issues like substance use, mental health, and family conflict. You’ll do supervised social work tasks, help with probation-style casework, write reports, and be part of a team using evidence-based practices. Bachelor’s degree with 12+ credits in social sciences (or qualifying experience) and a valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: Hawai`i State Judiciary

Hawai`i State Judiciary Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (SR-11; rate effective July 1, 2026)

Great fit if you like being out in the community and supporting social workers and court programs. You’ll do field work and outreach, help screen clients, explain services, and act as a bridge between families and professional staff. Requires high school diploma or equivalent (or similar experience), 3 years of related support work or qualifying education, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Hawaii Island HIV/ AIDS Foundation / Kumukahi Health + Wellness

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Front-line role supporting people who use drugs and LGBTQ+ communities with syringe exchange, HIV/HCV/STD testing, and harm reduction counseling. You’ll work mostly weekdays in the Kona office with some nights/weekends for outreach, plus solid benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match). Requires high school or equivalent, valid HI driver’s license, and COVID-19 vaccination.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, check the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.