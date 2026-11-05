🍽️ Wailea-Makena Hospitality: Multiple Resort & Spa Roles

Tourism is still the heartbeat of Wailea-Makena, and the big resorts are hiring across spa, front-of-house, and recreation. If you love guest service and ocean views, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairmont Kea Lani (Accor)

Fairmont Kea Lani (Accor) Location: Wailea, HI

Pay: $27.54/hour

Type: Casual / variable schedule (weekends & holidays)

Front-of-house role at a luxury oceanfront spa, greeting guests, escorting them to treatments, handling payments, and keeping the spa spotless. Great fit if you enjoy a calm, wellness-focused setting and want resort experience with a strong Aloha-service vibe.

Note: Also listed on Indeed as a part-time role; it’s the same position.

Employer: Hilton – Grand Wailea

Location: Wailea, HI

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead all culinary operations across restaurants, bars, and banquets at one of Hawaiʻi’s most famous luxury resorts. This is a high-impact leadership role for an experienced chef who wants to shape menus, build a strong kitchen team, and be part of a global brand with big travel and benefits perks.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same Executive Chef role.

Employer: Fairmont Kea Lani (Accor)

Location: Wailea, HI

Pay: $26.97/hour

Type: Listed as Part-Time; posting marked Full-Time in system

High-contact guest services role coordinating arrivals, calls, and guest requests while keeping that Aloha welcome strong. Good for someone who knows the island well, enjoys talking with visitors, and wants resort benefits plus a steady front-of-house position.

Employer: Andaz Maui at Wailea (Hyatt)

Location: Wailea, HI

Pay: Intro rate $20.67/hour; regular $24.32/hour

Type: Part-time

Be the first and last point of contact for spa guests, handling check-in, payments, product suggestions, and activity help. Nice match if you like wellness, can multitask at a busy luxury spa, and want Hyatt travel discounts and benefits.

Employer: Andaz Maui at Wailea (Hyatt)

Location: Wailea, HI

Pay: $16/hour + commissions, tips, and/or service charge

Type: Casual

Hands-on treatment role providing massage services, including possible outdoor cabana work, plus light spa support like restocking and laundry. Ideal if you’re licensed in Hawaiʻi, love guest care, and want flexible days with potential to boost income through tips and commissions.

Employer: Andaz Maui at Wailea (Hyatt)

Location: Wailea, HI

Pay: Intro rate $21.62/hour; regular $25.44/hour

Type: Temporary seasonal (through March 31, 2027, may extend)

Support pool, beach, cabanas, and fitness center activities, including towel and amenity setup across five pools and coordinating guest activities. Great if you enjoy being outdoors, staying active, and helping guests make the most of their resort stay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each resort often lists related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.