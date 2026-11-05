🛒 Wailea-Makena Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wailea-Makena is buzzing with visitor traffic, which means steady demand for friendly, polished customer service pros. Here are a couple of strong options if you like working with guests and clients in a luxury setting.

Employer: Andaz Maui at Wailea (Hyatt)

Andaz Maui at Wailea (Hyatt) Location: Wailea, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.19/hr (intro, 90 days), then $29.64/hr

Handle guest calls, spa and restaurant bookings, and VIP requests for a high-end beachfront resort. This role comes with solid Hyatt perks like health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and discounted/complimentary hotel stays after eligibility periods.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Tourneau | Bucherer

Tourneau | Bucherer Location: Shops at Wailea, Wailea, HI

Type: Likely full-time retail (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Pay: Not listed

Luxury retail role focused on Rolex clients—perfect if you enjoy high-end sales, building long-term relationships, and learning the details of fine watches and jewelry. You’ll act as a brand expert, mentor other advisors, and use CRM tools to stay in touch with VIP customers.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wailea roles with good pay and perks tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.