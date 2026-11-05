⚠️ Nov 10 meeting on future of Koko Crater Stables

⚠️ Share your input on Koko Crater Stables in Hawaiʻi Kai

The Hawaiʻi Kai Neighborhood Board No. 1 Parks & Recreation Committee is holding a meeting to talk about the future of Koko Crater Stables as a community recreation asset.

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 6:00–7:00 p.m.

Where: Hawaiʻi Kai Public Library, Basement Conference Room, 249 Lunalilo Home Road, Honolulu, HI 96825

They plan to:

Discuss interest in keeping an equestrian stables in Koko Crater

Hear ideas and proposals to maintain the stables

Look at feasibility, costs, and possible partner organizations

Identify community volunteers to help move ideas forward

You can attend in person or send written testimony (note the Board and agenda item) to the Neighborhood Commission Office, 925 Dillingham Blvd., Suite 160, Honolulu, HI 96817, fax (808) 768-3711, or use the online form at https://www.honolulu.gov/nco/board-testimony/.

For disability or language accommodations, call (808) 768-3710 or email nco@honolulu.gov at least 3 business days before the meeting.