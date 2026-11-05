📣 Kapaʻa Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Kapaʻa’s tourism scene is busy, and that means solid sales and marketing roles tied to resorts and local attractions. If you like talking with people and enjoy the island lifestyle, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Kapaʻa, HI (Beachboy resort)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base ~$43,888/year + commissions & bonuses; target earnings $95K+; potential up to $125K–$150K

Lead the in-house marketing team at a busy Kauaʻi resort, helping manage staff, daily reports, and tour flow for vacation ownership sales. Good fit if you have 2+ years of marketing (timeshare/vacation ownership preferred) and want a management track role with strong commission upside and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO/leave where eligible).

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. Location: Kapaʻa, HI – Coconut Marketplace

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour + commissions & bonuses

Be a brand ambassador at a popular local shopping spot, chatting with visitors, qualifying leads, and booking them for vacation ownership presentations. Great for people who are outgoing and comfortable starting conversations; sales/marketing experience is preferred but not required, and you’ll get benefits if you work 30+ hours per week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.