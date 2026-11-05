💰 Apply by Dec. 4 for 117 affordable senior units in Kīhei

💰 Affordable senior apartments in Kīhei now taking applications

Applications are now open for 117 affordable rental units at Līloa Hale, a new senior housing community at 1745 Liloa Drive, Kīhei.

Key details:

For seniors 55+ (head of household or co-head must be at least 55)

(head of household or co-head must be at least 55) Units: 101 one-bedroom/one-bath and 16 two-bedroom/one-bath

101 one-bedroom/one-bath and 16 two-bedroom/one-bath Amenities include private lānai, multipurpose room, laundry, mailroom, on-site parking, and a manager’s office

How to apply:

Pick up and drop off applications at Hale Mahaolu Central Office, 200 Hina Ave., Kahului, HI 96732

Dates: Nov. 16 – Dec. 4, 2026

Days/Times: Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Deadline for initial selection: applications must be received by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026

applications must be Applications received after that go on a regular waiting list (first-come, first-served)

Income limits apply, and households must meet Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and Hale Mahaolu eligibility rules. The target move-in date is Feb. 1, 2027.