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Kahului
💰 Apply by Dec. 4 for 117 affordable senior units in Kīhei
3 days ago
💰 Affordable senior apartments in Kīhei now taking applications
Applications are now open for 117 affordable rental units at Līloa Hale, a new senior housing community at 1745 Liloa Drive, Kīhei.
Key details:
- For seniors 55+ (head of household or co-head must be at least 55)
- Units: 101 one-bedroom/one-bath and 16 two-bedroom/one-bath
- Amenities include private lānai, multipurpose room, laundry, mailroom, on-site parking, and a manager’s office
How to apply:
- Pick up and drop off applications at Hale Mahaolu Central Office, 200 Hina Ave., Kahului, HI 96732
- Dates: Nov. 16 – Dec. 4, 2026
- Days/Times: Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Deadline for initial selection: applications must be received by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026
- Applications received after that go on a regular waiting list (first-come, first-served)
Income limits apply, and households must meet Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and Hale Mahaolu eligibility rules. The target move-in date is Feb. 1, 2027.
More Info: Līloa Hale opens applications for 117 affordable s...
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