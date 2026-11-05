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Kahului

💰 Apply by Dec. 4 for 117 affordable senior units in Kīhei

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULfYv_1Gn7nIP800

💰 Affordable senior apartments in Kīhei now taking applications

Applications are now open for 117 affordable rental units at Līloa Hale, a new senior housing community at 1745 Liloa Drive, Kīhei.

Key details:

  • For seniors 55+ (head of household or co-head must be at least 55)
  • Units: 101 one-bedroom/one-bath and 16 two-bedroom/one-bath
  • Amenities include private lānai, multipurpose room, laundry, mailroom, on-site parking, and a manager’s office

How to apply:

  • Pick up and drop off applications at Hale Mahaolu Central Office, 200 Hina Ave., Kahului, HI 96732
  • Dates: Nov. 16 – Dec. 4, 2026
  • Days/Times: Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Deadline for initial selection: applications must be received by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026
  • Applications received after that go on a regular waiting list (first-come, first-served)

Income limits apply, and households must meet Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and Hale Mahaolu eligibility rules. The target move-in date is Feb. 1, 2027.

More Info: Līloa Hale opens applications for 117 affordable s...

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