📅 Adult community printmaking group at Kōloa Library

📅 Community printmaking nights for adults at Kōloa Library

Join other printmakers in a relaxed, creative space at Kōloa Public Library. Bring your own project to work on, or just come with ideas and get started.

You’ll be able to carve, ink, and print, and there are some shared supplies like carving tools, ink, and a press. This group is open to adults ages 18 and up, including those who have taken the beginner printmaking workshop and anyone with any level of experience who wants to create alongside others.

If you need an auxiliary aid, service, or policy modification to take part, please contact library staff as early as you can; 48+ hours in advance is encouraged.

Note: All public libraries will be closed on:

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 (Veterans Day)

(Veterans Day) Thursday, November 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day)

Check the HSPLS Events Calendar for the full schedule of upcoming sessions.