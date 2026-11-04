🍽️ Kailua-Kona Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kailua-Kona’s resorts and care centers are hiring, with solid pay and strong benefits for folks who love serving guests and kūpuna. If you’re in food service or hospitality, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Pay: $33.01/hour

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Run the overnight front desk at a luxury oceanfront resort, leading the team, checking in guests, handling reports, and solving issues with aloha. Comes with strong benefits, free meals, on-site gym access, and global Four Seasons stay perks.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort Hualālai

Four Seasons Resort Hualālai Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Salary: $86,000–$93,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead kitchen operations at NOIO, helping design recipes, train cooks, and keep quality and sanitation high at a top-tier resort. Ideal for an experienced culinary pro ready for leadership, with big-company benefits and complimentary stays worldwide.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Sous Chef – NOIO)

Employer: Parable Hospitality – King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort Courtyard by Marriott

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Pay: $16/hour + gratuity

Type: Full-time

Serve guests at an oceanfront Marriott property, taking orders, running food and drinks, and keeping the dining room flowing. Comes with free shift meals, hotel and travel discounts, retirement plans, medical/dental, and generous PTO.

Employer: Life Care Center of Kona

Location: Kailua-Kona, HI

Type: Part-time (with full-time dishwasher schedule listed)

Support the kitchen at the area’s only nursing home, helping with dishwashing, basic food prep, and keeping things clean for residents. Offers PTO for part-time and full-time staff plus health, vision, and dental once eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. You might spot your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.