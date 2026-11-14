Havre’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with a few solid front-line roles open. Good mix of steady hours, growth paths, and some nice benefits.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 135 3rd Ave, Havre, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: 12 Dec 2026 (may close early) Help run daily branch operations, support tellers, and take care of customer transactions and questions. Good fit if you have 1+ year of customer service, like problem-solving, and want a bank role with structure and clear procedures.

Employer: North 40 Outfitters

Location: Havre, MT

Havre, MT Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive wage + benefits for eligible staff) Work in the clothing department helping customers, stocking, and merchandising in an outdoor/farm-and-ranch focused store. Great if you enjoy staying active on your feet, like talking with people, and want an employee discount on gear.

Employer: Seed of Life Labs LLC

Location: Havre, MT

Havre, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,000–$42,000/year , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health insurance, PTO, sick time, parental leave, employee discount, monthly product allowance Step into leadership at a local cannabis dispensary, coaching budtenders, handling scheduling, cash, and inventory, and helping keep the store compliant. Ideal for an experienced budtender or retail supervisor ready to move into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.