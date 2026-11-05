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Havre
🏥 Havre, MT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles
3 days ago
Havre’s healthcare scene is busy and looking for travelers. If you’re up for wide-open Montana views and solid pay, these short-term gigs are worth a look.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,988/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Havre, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13 weeks, Start: 11/11/2026
- Pay: $2,988 per week
You’ll handle all technical aspects of ultrasound, capturing clear images and working closely with physicians. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours plus big-agency perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and guaranteed hours.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,225/week (Days)
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Havre, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts, 13 weeks, Start: 12/09/2026
- Pay: $2,225 per week
Day-shift RRT role using a range of respiratory equipment, including pulmonary function and stress testing (Sentry Suite experience required). Comes with housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) – $2,264/week (Nights)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare
- Location: Havre, MT
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts, 13 weeks, Start: 12/09/2026
- Pay: $2,264 per week
Night-shift RRT role in a scenic, small community, working under the Director of Respiratory Therapy. Great if you like 3x12s, guaranteed hours, and caring for patients across all ages.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery / Obstetrics
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing
- Facility: Northern Montana Health Center
- Location: Havre, MT
- Type: Contract / Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 13 weeks, Mainly nights, no call
L&D RN role with rotating days/nights but mostly nights, in a regional facility that serves a wide rural area. Good option if you want focused OB experience without being on call.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – General AB/OB Small Parts – $2,900/week
- Employer: LanceSoft, Inc.
- Location: Havre, MT
- Type: Full-time Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, 13 weeks, Start: 11/11/2026
- Pay: $2,900 per week
General ultrasound role (AB/OB/small parts) with daytime hours and weekly pay. Backed by a large staffing firm offering medical benefits and a variety of future travel options.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,495/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Havre, MT
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts, 13 weeks, Start: ASAP
- Pay: $2,495 per week
PT role with full-scope eval and treatment in a mix of rehab settings. New grads are welcome, and benefits start day 1 with medical, dental, vision, PTO accrual, 401(k) match, and license/CEU reimbursement.
Travel RN – Labor & Delivery – $2,835–$2,911/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Havre, MT 59501
- Type: Full-time Travel Nursing Contract, 3x12 rotating shifts, 13 weeks, Start: 12/09/2026
- Pay: Estimated $2,835–$2,911 gross per week
Travel L&D RN contract with a Joint Commission–certified agency offering weekly pay, health benefits, and a dedicated recruiter. Requires 2+ years recent RN experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel spots in small Montana towns tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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