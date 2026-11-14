Havre de Grace is busy in healthcare right now, with options from entry-level clinical work to advanced provider roles. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: Havre de Grace, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$170,000/year (based on schedule and experience)

Full-scope optometry in a well-established practice using modern tech. You’ll see a steady flow of patients, focus on quality care, and get a strong benefits package with bonus potential, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Anne Arundel Dermatology

Location: Havre de Grace & Bel Air, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour, depending on experience

Hands-on role in outpatient dermatology, from rooming patients and taking vitals to assisting with procedures and scribing in the EMR. Good fit if you like fast-paced clinic work, want strong training, and need benefits for 30+ hours/week (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement).

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Havre de Grace, MD (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-time (part-time options also noted)

Pay: Competitive; quarterly bonus up to 10% of annual salary (2.5% per quarter)

BCBA/BCaBA roles focused on ABA services for families impacted by autism. You’ll design and oversee behavior plans, supervise RBTs and assistants, and work with families, with flexible caseloads, medical/vision/dental, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, sign-on bonuses in some areas, and free CEUs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in our area moves fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.