📅 New origami art show opening in Havre de Grace

Stop by Arts By the Bay Gallery on November 20 from 6–8 pm to meet Amanda Church, the gallery’s new featured artist.

Amanda’s show highlights her work in modular origami. The opening reception is free, with free hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Her artwork will be on display in the featured artist area at the gallery through January 2027, so you can also visit another time if you can’t make opening night.

Hosted by the Havre de Grace Arts Collective.