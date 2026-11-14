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📅 Paint your own Christmas ornament on Dec 1 for $40
📅 Paint Your Own Christmas Ornament on Dec 1
Get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas Ornament Workshop on December 1, 5:00–8:00 pm at Arts by the Bay Gallery in Havre de Grace.
Instructor Scott McClelland will guide you as you paint a unique ornament for Christmas. The cost is $40 per person.
This is a nice option if you enjoy art, want to make a handmade gift, or are looking for a festive evening activity.
To join, register and pay the $40 fee through the event listing on the Explore Havre de Grace site or directly with Arts by the Bay Gallery.
More Info: Christmas Ornament Workshop | Havre De Grace MD Ev...
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