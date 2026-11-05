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🏥 Havre de Grace MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Havre de Grace is quietly building a strong healthcare scene, from autism services to veterinary care. If you’re in the medical field and want impact plus balance, these roles are worth a look.
BCBA Sr. Director of Clinical Services
- Employer: Behavioral Innovations
- Location: Havre de Grace, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $87,500 – $104,500 + bonuses and $40,000 retention bonus program
Senior leadership role for a BCBA overseeing clinical services at a growing, multi-state ABA provider with 105+ centers. Offers 20 days PTO + 7 holidays, strong CEU support, tuition discounts, robust benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)), and clear growth paths in a modern, center-based setting.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Heartlinks ABA
- Location: Havre de Grace, MD (in-home & community)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (Hybrid / In-home)
- Salary: Top salary (exact amount not listed)
Hands-on BCBA role with a flexible schedule (you choose days and times), in-home and hybrid services, and openings across Maryland. Includes PTO/sick time (hour-based), free in-house CEUs, university discounts, and close mentorship from leadership, ideal for both experienced BCBAs and new grads.
Medical Director – Swan Creek Veterinary Clinic
- Employer: NVA General Practice / Swan Creek Veterinary Clinic
- Location: Havre de Grace, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 base + production bonuses & signing bonus
Lead a modern, well-equipped small animal hospital while still practicing medicine. Role includes flexible scheduling, about 5 hours/week protected admin time, 6 months of leadership training, CE allowance, full medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and optional joint ownership for long-term growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to tailor hours, caseload, or start dates if you’re a strong fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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