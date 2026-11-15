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🐱 Friendly Havertown Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption
Looking for a feline friend in Havertown, PA? These sweet cats and kittens are waiting for a safe, loving home through Lauren’s Lost Cats.
Simon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Lauren’s Lost Cats
Simon is a handsome, mostly white adult kitty looking for a fresh start. Adult cats are often calmer and already past the wild kitten stage, making them a great match for many homes.
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hemlock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Lauren’s Lost Cats
Hemlock is a spunky little boy full of life and energy. He’s having a blast playing with his siblings, Sycamore and Hickory, and the other kittens in his foster home. If you want a playful, active kitten, Hemlock could be your match.
👉 Meet Hemlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hickory
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Lauren’s Lost Cats
Hickory is fun-loving, boisterous, and adorable. He’s enjoying life with his siblings and five other kittens in his foster home, where there’s always someone to wrestle or nap with.
👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Havertown, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Visit their links, share with friends and neighbors, or contact Lauren’s Lost Cats through their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.