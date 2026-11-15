Looking for a feline friend in Havertown, PA? These sweet cats and kittens are waiting for a safe, loving home through Lauren’s Lost Cats.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Lauren’s Lost Cats

Simon is a handsome, mostly white adult kitty looking for a fresh start. Adult cats are often calmer and already past the wild kitten stage, making them a great match for many homes.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Lauren’s Lost Cats

Hemlock is a spunky little boy full of life and energy. He’s having a blast playing with his siblings, Sycamore and Hickory, and the other kittens in his foster home. If you want a playful, active kitten, Hemlock could be your match.

👉 Meet Hemlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Lauren’s Lost Cats

Hickory is fun-loving, boisterous, and adorable. He’s enjoying life with his siblings and five other kittens in his foster home, where there’s always someone to wrestle or nap with.

👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Havertown, PA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Visit their links, share with friends and neighbors, or contact Lauren’s Lost Cats through their Adopt-a-Pet pages to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.