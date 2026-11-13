Havertown’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of hospital work and daytime dining, with options for part-time and different shifts.

Employer: HHS at Kindred Hospital Philadelphia Havertown

HHS at Location: Havertown, PA

Type: Part-time (also hiring full-time)

Pay: $15.50/hour

Help patients choose meals, deliver trays, and prep simple hot/cold items. Great if you like a healthcare setting, want flexible shifts (day/evening/night), and value benefits like PTO, medical, dental, 401(k) and promotion opportunities.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Havertown, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (tipped role)

Serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch with no night shifts ever. Known for strong perks: health, dental, vision (for eligible employees), 401(k), 50% meal discount, PTO, tuition help, Calm app access, and more.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Havertown, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep the dish area clean, organized, and running smoothly at a busy daytime café. Another no-nights job with access to the same benefits and discounts as other First Watch roles, ideal if you like back-of-house work and a steady routine.

If something looks good, apply soon and tailor your resume to match the duties listed so you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.