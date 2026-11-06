🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Haverhill NH & Woodsville

Healthcare hiring is steady in the Haverhill/Woodsville area, with options for both local staff and travelers. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CompHealth (for a local health system)

CompHealth (for a local health system) Location: Woodsville, NH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Lifestyle-focused internal medicine role with a manageable ~16 patients/day and strong institutional support. Board-certified or board-eligible IM or FM physicians welcome; CompHealth helps with salary/contract negotiation, licensing, and interview coordination at no cost to you.

Employer: Cottage Hospital

Location: Woodsville, NH

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time/part-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on LNA role on a busy Med Surg unit, caring for post-op, critical, and general medical patients. You’ll support daily living needs, take vitals, help with admissions/discharges, and keep the unit stocked and safe; LNA license required, BLS preferred.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Woodsville, NH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,132 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

Travel ICU contract at a small New Hampshire hospital, with night shifts and the chance to float to Med Surg. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement through Medical Solutions.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—rural New Hampshire roles can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.