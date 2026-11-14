Haverhill’s utility and waste-to-energy scene is busy right now, especially around sustainable power and infrastructure. If you’ve got heavy equipment or plant experience, there’s a solid path here with good pay and benefits.

Employer: Reworld Waste

Reworld Waste Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.73 – $42.26 per hour (range for this role at this site)

Work in a modern waste-to-energy facility, helping run boilers, air pollution control systems, ash systems, and heavy industrial equipment. You’ll monitor gauges, run cranes/loaders/forklifts, and keep refuse-fuel flowing safely and efficiently.

Good fit if you have:

2–3 years operating heavy industrial equipment

operating heavy industrial equipment High school diploma or equivalent

Ability to work a rotating shift schedule

Can get a MA 1C/2C Hoisting License (or already have it)

Reworld offers medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with up to 7% match, paid parental leave, and educational assistance for regular full-time U.S. employees.

Employer: Reworld Waste

Reworld Waste Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay & Benefits: Set by a Collective Bargaining Agreement (union role)

Same core work as above—supporting the control room, running power plant systems and mobile equipment, and helping keep the waste-to-energy process safe and steady. This posting is specifically covered by a labor union/CBA, so pay and benefits follow that agreement.

You’ll need:

High school diploma or equivalent

2–3 years heavy industrial equipment experience

heavy industrial equipment experience Ability to work rotating shifts

Able to obtain a MA 1C/2C Hoisting License

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.