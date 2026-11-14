3:30–6:00 PM | Chamber of Commerce • Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus • Storytime with Eric Magee of Haverhill Promise (for Haverhill Public Library ) • Holiday Toy Drive

4:00–6:00 PM | Downtown & Washington Square

• Kids’ Scavenger Hunt at participating businesses – finish it to get a free holiday book

• Live entertainment in Washington Square, emceed by Donna Spencer Collins, with performances by: Jonee Earthquake Band, Hunking Choir, Be Imagine Music Studio, Haverhill Performing Arts Workshop, and the Sax Pack — plus a visit from Elsa