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📅 Haverhill Christmas Stroll & Tree Lighting on Dec. 4
📅 Haverhill Christmas Stroll: Family Fun & Tree Lighting
The City of Haverhill’s Annual Christmas Stroll is set for Friday, December 4, 4:00–8:00 PM in Downtown Haverhill.
Here’s what’s planned:
3:30–6:00 PM | Chamber of Commerce
• Photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus
• Storytime with Eric Magee of Haverhill Promise (for Haverhill Public Library)
• Holiday Toy Drive
4:00–6:00 PM | Downtown & Washington Square
• Kids’ Scavenger Hunt at participating businesses – finish it to get a free holiday book
• Live entertainment in Washington Square, emceed by Donna Spencer Collins, with performances by: Jonee Earthquake Band, Hunking Choir, Be Imagine Music Studio, Haverhill Performing Arts Workshop, and the Sax Pack — plus a visit from Elsa
6:00 PM | Tree Lighting
• Community tree lighting ceremony
After the Tree Lighting | Santa Stumble
• Food and drink specials at participating downtown restaurants
Event partners: City of Haverhill, Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, and Destination Downtown.
More Info: City of Haverhill's Annual Christmas Stroll | City...
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