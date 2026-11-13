Haverhill has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from gas stations to grocery demos to auto parts. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group) Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Internship / part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)

Internship / part-time (up to ~25 hours/week) Pay: $18.00/hour

You’ll run in-store food and product demos, chat with shoppers, and show off new items. Good fit if you’re outgoing, can stand and walk most of your shift, and are comfortable using small kitchen appliances and basic computer tools.

Employer: Jaffarian Volvo Toyota

Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Work at a dealership helping customers and technicians find the right auto parts, handle special orders, and track parts from start to finish. Great if you like cars, want steady hours, and enjoy a fast-paced, customer-facing role with benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Haffner's

Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Part-time (full-time paths available)

Part-time (full-time paths available) Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hour, plus up to a $300 sign-on bonus

Help run a busy convenience store—stock shelves, keep the store clean, and take care of customers at the counter. This is a solid pick if you want flexible hours, fuel and food discounts, and room to move up in the company.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.