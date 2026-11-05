🛒 Haverhill Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Haverhill has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with room to grow if you like working with people.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $16.40 – $17.75 per hour

Entry-level role where you help customers with parts, do simple installs (like batteries and wipers), and keep the store stocked and clean. You may also deliver parts to local shops, so a valid driver’s license and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs are important. Benefits are available through Advance Auto Parts’ health and wellness program.

Employer: Klemm’s Mobil

Location: Haverhill, MA 01835

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Hands-on outdoor job helping customers through the car wash, keeping the site clean, and handling basic register work. This is a growth role toward management, with 401(k), 401(k) match, and paid time off for part-timers.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Haverhill, MA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour (based on experience, location, etc.)

Classic retail role where you run the register, restock shelves, help customers find items, and support photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours with access to dental, vision, discounts, and wellness resources. Application window is expected to be open until 01/02/2027.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.