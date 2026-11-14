Havelock’s food scene is busy, from base dining to drive‑thrus. If you like fast pace, steady hours, and feeding people, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: co

co Location: Havelock, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

This role mixes cooking and cashier work in a quick‑service spot. You’ll prep food, run the register, keep things clean, and use POS systems like Aloha or Micros while building solid food‑service skills.

Employer: McDonald’s (Purcell Foods franchise)

Location: Havelock, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14 per hour

Lead shifts and a key department (Kitchen, Guest Service, or People) in a busy McDonald’s. Comes with benefits, paid vacation, tuition assistance, and 401(k) for folks 18+ with some leadership or restaurant/retail experience.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Cherry Point, NC (USMC base)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48,875 – $63,250 per year

Manage day‑to‑day operations in a Marine Corps mess hall, focusing on food quality, safety, and team leadership. Good fit if you want management experience plus benefits, PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities with a major food‑service company.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good food‑service roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.