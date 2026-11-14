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Books & Literature
📅 Havelock Book Bunch reads “The Stationary Shop” Nov 20
3 days ago
📅 Book Bunch Book Club: “The Stationary Shop”
The Havelock Book Bunch is meeting to discuss their newest pick, “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali.
- Date: November 20, 2026
- Time: 10:00 am
- Group: Havelock Book Bunch Book Club
All are welcome to join the discussion. Read the book ahead of time and come ready to chat with fellow readers about the story and characters.
More Info: Book Bunch Book Club
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