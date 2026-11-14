📅 Book Bunch Book Club: “The Stationary Shop”

The Havelock Book Bunch is meeting to discuss their newest pick, “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali.

Date: November 20, 2026

Time: 10:00 am

Group: Havelock Book Bunch Book Club

All are welcome to join the discussion. Read the book ahead of time and come ready to chat with fellow readers about the story and characters.