⚠️ Havelock drinking water using only chlorine through early December

The City of Havelock has temporarily stopped adding ammonia to its drinking water disinfection process and is using chlorine only to boost disinfectant levels and improve water quality.

Change starts: immediately

Ammonia will be added again starting Tuesday, December 8, 2026

System flushing (fire hydrants) will happen in the evening hours starting Sunday night, November 15, 2026, and continue through December/January

What you may notice:

Stronger chlorine taste or smell

Possible minor discoloration during flushing

If your water looks discolored, run your faucet for a few minutes. If it stays discolored, call Public Services Lines Division at 252-444-6409 or 252-670-0663.

Fish owners and kidney dialysis patients should continue treating water to remove both ammonia and chlorine before use.

Questions?