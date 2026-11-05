📢 Nov 17 special meeting on Havelock economic development

📢 Share your ideas on Havelock’s economic future

The Havelock Board of Commissioners is holding a special meeting and community listening session on economic development opportunities.

When: 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Where: Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Drive, Havelock, North Carolina

What: An interactive listening session with the community to discuss economic development opportunities in Havelock.

The meeting is open to the public. Oral and written comments and questions are welcome, so you can speak during the session or submit your thoughts in writing.

If you have a disability and need special accommodations to attend, contact the clerk’s office at 252-444-6400.

This is a good chance to share what you’d like to see for Havelock’s growth and business future.