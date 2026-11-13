Where the travel guide’s editors would go for a beach trip or a safari when the usual spots are already packed.

When I went to Ecuador, the Galápagos Islands were the whole reason for the trip, and Quito was simply where it started. Plenty of travelers treat the city the same way and give it one night on the way to somewhere else.

That’s the kind of stop Lonely Planet’s editors took a second look at for their list of 12 underrated places to visit in 2027. Some of the picks are a short detour from places you already know, while others might send you to a part of the map you’ve never looked at.

Bhutan

Most people planning a trekking trip in the Himalayas start with Nepal, but Lonely Planet makes a case for Bhutan. You can hike to Tiger’s Nest, a Buddhist monastery built into a cliff above the Paro Valley, or plan a longer trek on the Trans Bhutan Trail. The editors favor September through November for clear mountain views, and they suggest working Bhutan’s Sustainable Development Fee into your budget early.

Vendée, France

For a French beach trip, Lonely Planet points to the Atlantic coast. You can rent a bike on Île d’Yeu or stop for sardines in Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie, where fishing is still part of daily life. Summer is the time to go for swimming, though September gives you more breathing room on the coast.

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine is the only U.S. destination on the list. A morning in the historic district shows off the city’s Spanish colonial history, and Anastasia State Park is there for an afternoon on the Atlantic. Lonely Planet likes the holiday season, when the downtown buildings are lit up for Nights of Lights.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia’s capital makes a good base for a trip that also includes wine country and time in the mountains. In the city, you can spend an afternoon at the sulfur baths in Abanotubani, then order khinkali, Georgia’s soup-filled dumplings, and try wine made in a clay vessel called a qvevri. Lonely Planet recommends going before winter to leave time for the mountain towns.

Lake Balaton, Hungary

Lonely Planet offers Lake Balaton as a more affordable alternative to Lake Como. June through August is the season for a classic lake vacation, with lavender fields on the Tihany Peninsula and a thermal lake at nearby Hévíz for a change of scenery. Tihany Abbey even makes a wheat beer with lavender from its own harvest.

A newly born Greater One-horned Rhinoceros (Rhinoceros unicornis) baby with its mother in the grasslands of Kaziranga National Park, Assam, India.

India’s Northeast

The Golden Triangle gets most of the attention on a first trip to India, but the northeast is where Lonely Planet sends travelers who care most about wildlife. The big draw in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park is the greater one-horned rhino. The editors recommend visiting between November and February and using Guwahati as a starting point for getting around the region.

Methven, New Zealand

Methven is a South Island ski town near Mount Hutt that doubles as a base for hiking and mountain biking in warmer weather. Lonely Planet suggests pairing the Washpen Falls hike, which looks out over the Canterbury Plains, with a soak at Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa. I’d love to plan a whole day around that combination.

Puglia, Italy

Lonely Planet’s alternative to the Amalfi Coast is farther east, in the heel of Italy’s boot. In Puglia, you can book a stay at a masseria, or farm estate, and visit Alberobello in the evening, when the lanes lined with cone-roofed trulli tend to be quieter. The editors suggest April through June or September through October to avoid the peak summer heat and crowds.

Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls is the obvious place to start, but Lonely Planet also makes a case for building a safari around Mana Pools National Park. On the Zambezi River, you can go out on foot with a guide or get on the water in a canoe. The editors point to Zimbabwe as a place to price alongside Botswana for anyone comparing safari costs.

Quito, Ecuador

A couple of days in Quito gives you time for the old town and the views from the Basílica del Voto Nacional. Lonely Planet suggests June through September for drier weather in the Andes. For anyone still booking the trip for the islands, I’ve shared what I packed and what I’d do differently after spending eight days island-hopping with my husband, and you can watch our trip there, too.

Bolivia

Lonely Planet puts Bolivia in the running alongside the better-known South American itineraries through its bigger neighbors. The Salar de Uyuni is an easy place to see the appeal, because the salt flats stretch to the horizon and the sky reflects across the ground when shallow water covers them.

Mid-Wales

Lonely Planet’s alternative to Scotland’s North Coast 500 is a road trip through Mid-Wales. The editors suggest giving yourself time along Cardigan Bay, where you can get out of the car and walk a stretch of the Wales Coast Path. Aberystwyth makes a practical seaside base for a night or two.

For anyone still deciding where to go next year, I also picked out the 10 places that caught my attention on Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel list, including a few I’d happily go back to.

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I’ve stayed in some pretty unusual places over the last 15 years of traveling. I’ve slept in a treehouse 53 feet above the Amazon rainforest, a dome tent in the Jordanian desert, and a castle in Ireland. But nothing quite prepared me for waking up to a giraffe sticking its head through my bedroom door, looking for breakfast.

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The post Lonely Planet just named 12 underrated places to visit in 2027. One is in Florida appeared first on Have Clothes, Will Travel by Lindsey Puls

Lonely Planet just named 12 underrated places to visit in 2027. One is in Florida