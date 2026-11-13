Hauppauge’s industrial park is busy right now, and several local shops are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cipla USA / InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla USA / Location: Hauppauge, NY (onsite, 2nd shift 3:00 PM–11:30 PM; must be able to work any shift as needed)

(onsite, 2nd shift 3:00 PM–11:30 PM; must be able to work any shift as needed) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$34 per hour

Quality role in a pharmaceutical plant, making sure products meet strict standards during manufacturing and packaging. Comes with a strong benefits package (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO, leave options) and steady work in a regulated, growth industry.

Employer: Cipla USA / InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla USA / Location: Hauppauge, NY

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: 7:00 PM–7:30 AM, rotating 3 days on/4 off, then 4 on/3 off

7:00 PM–7:30 AM, rotating Pay: $30–$39 per hour

Hands-on mechanic role keeping pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment running. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, like solving equipment problems, and want long stretches of days off with an overnight schedule.

Employer: Not listed (advanced machining shop)

Not listed (advanced machining shop) Location: Hauppauge, NY

Type: Full-time (shop environment)

Full-time (shop environment) Pay: Not listed, but 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision for employees

Senior-level CNC role doing programming, complex setups, first articles, and mentoring other operators. Ideal if you have 5+ years CNC milling experience and want more say in process planning, tooling, and continuous improvement.

Employer: ShiftRedi

Location: Hauppauge, NY (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22 per hour (listing also notes $17–$20/hr range; depends on experience)

Entry-friendly warehouse job with on-the-job training and no required weekends. You’ll pick/pack orders, load trucks, and keep things organized, with overtime chances and room to grow if you show up and work hard.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.