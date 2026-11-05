🏗️ Hauppauge, NY Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hauppauge’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles in rockets, chips, and marine work all hiring. If you’re technical and hands-on, there’s a nice mix of lab, office, and field options here.

Employer: iRocket

iRocket Location: Hauppauge, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full metal 3D printing process for rocket propulsion parts, from design for additive through printing and post-processing. This is a small, fast-moving aerospace team where you’ll work directly on flight-critical hardware and help set company-wide additive standards.

Employer: Microchip Technology Inc.

Location: Hauppauge, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,304 – $143,000/year base, plus stock, bonus, and benefits

Entry-level to mid-level applications engineer role supporting USB and PCIe products. You’ll write app notes, support eval boards, train customers, and work closely with design, test, and marketing in a large, stable global semiconductor company.

Employer: H&L Contracting LLC

Location: Hauppauge, NY (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000/year

Field-focused survey role doing hydrographic and topographic surveys to support dredging and marine construction. You’ll run survey boats, use GPS and HYPACK/AutoCAD, and get strong benefits including 100% company-paid medical and dental.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.