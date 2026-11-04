🚌 Hauppauge, NY Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driver Roles

Hauppauge has some solid driving options right now, especially if you like local routes and being home every day. Here are a couple of good picks to check out this week.

Employer: W.B. Mason Company Inc.

W.B. Mason Company Inc. Location: Hauppauge, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, guaranteed 8 hours/day, no nights or weekends

Deliver office supplies to local customers, keep a steady route, and build relationships with regular stops. This one stands out for its weekday schedule and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, and even a company-paid cell phone plan).

Alternate listing of the same role: Office Supply Delivery Driver (Indeed)

Employer: TransForce

Location: Hauppauge, NY

Type: Temp-to-hire (local route)

Temp-to-hire (local route) Pay: $21/hour, about $1,000/week

Schedule: Monday–Friday, early start (2:30–3:00 AM), 8–10 hours/day

Drive a 16' refrigerated box truck delivering flowers and botanicals around the area. Good fit if you have 1+ year of driving experience, a DOT med card, and want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit. And if you apply, do it soon; local driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.