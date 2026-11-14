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🏥 Multiple LPN Openings in Haughton, LA Clinics
Haughton’s clinics are busy and growing, and Minden Medical Center is adding more nurses to keep up. If you’re an LPN or CMA who likes a steady clinic rhythm and close patient contact, these are worth a look.
LPN – Haughton Clinic (Full-Time, Days)
- Employer: Minden Medical Center
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)
Support a busy clinic with rooming patients, giving injections, updating the EMR, and keeping the day running smoothly. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), HSA/FSA, PTO, and a steady weekday schedule.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – MMC of Haughton
- Employer: Minden Medical Center
- Location: Haughton, LA
- Type: Full-time clinic role (8am–2pm Tue; 7am–7pm Wed–Fri)
- Salary: Competitive (no exact range listed)
Clinic LPN/CMA role with a clear weekly schedule and a mix of hands-on care and documentation in Athena. You’ll room patients, assist with procedures, give meds, and help keep patient flow smooth, with full benefits and PTO.
If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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