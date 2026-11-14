🚨 Boil advisory for part of Forest Hills in Haughton

A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for CWSD No. 1 customers along the 2000 block of Highpoint Place in the Forest Hills Subdivision in Haughton.

A water main was shut off for repairs, affecting about 12 customer connections. When pressure drops, water can become contaminated, so until this advisory is lifted:

Boil tap water for at least 1 minute , then let it cool before using.

, then let it cool before using. Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing fruits/vegetables .

for . Use boiled or bottled water for baby formula and pet drinking water .

and . Throw away any ice, drinks, or food made with tap water during the affected time.

any ice, drinks, or food made with tap water during the affected time. You may use tap water for bathing and laundry, but watch children and anyone who might swallow water.

The district will test a water sample on Monday, November 16. The boil advisory stays in place until tests show the water is safe. Customers will be notified when it’s lifted.