undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Haughton
🚨 Boil advisory for part of Forest Hills in Haughton
12 days ago
🚨 Boil advisory for part of Forest Hills in Haughton
A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for CWSD No. 1 customers along the 2000 block of Highpoint Place in the Forest Hills Subdivision in Haughton.
A water main was shut off for repairs, affecting about 12 customer connections. When pressure drops, water can become contaminated, so until this advisory is lifted:
- Boil tap water for at least 1 minute, then let it cool before using.
- Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and washing fruits/vegetables.
- Use boiled or bottled water for baby formula and pet drinking water.
- Throw away any ice, drinks, or food made with tap water during the affected time.
- You may use tap water for bathing and laundry, but watch children and anyone who might swallow water.
The district will test a water sample on Monday, November 16. The boil advisory stays in place until tests show the water is safe. Customers will be notified when it’s lifted.
More Info: BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTION OF FOREST HILLS S...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.