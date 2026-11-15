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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one below is adoptable now through a local shelter.
Pocahontas
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Pocahontas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leroy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Leroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jason
- Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pilsbury
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Pilsbury and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charles the 2nd
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Charles the 2nd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ziggy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grands
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Grands and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Laugh A Lot Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Laugh A Lot Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Champ Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Champ Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wish Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Wish Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Funshine Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Contact: (601) 596-2206
👉 Meet Funshine Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Archive
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue / cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Contact: (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Archive and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alchemist
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or blue / cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Contact: (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Alchemist and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Artifact
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue / cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Contact: (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Artifact and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Antique
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and/or gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Contact: (601) 544-6632
👉 Meet Antique and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Hattiesburg cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.