Hattiesburg has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. Each one below is adoptable now through a local shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Pocahontas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Leroy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair

Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Pilsbury and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Charles the 2nd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Grands and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Laugh A Lot Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Champ Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Wish Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Joe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Contact: (601) 596-2206

👉 Meet Funshine Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue / cream or ivory

Gray or blue / cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Contact: (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Archive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or blue / cream or ivory

Gray or blue / cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Contact: (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Alchemist and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue / cream or ivory

Gray or blue / cream or ivory Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Contact: (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Artifact and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and/or gray or blue

Black and/or gray or blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Contact: (601) 544-6632

👉 Meet Antique and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to set up a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these Hattiesburg cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.