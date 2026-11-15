Hattiesburg’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to gyms and fashion chains. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Hattiesburg, MS (US Hwy 98)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$29/hour + possible premiums

Help lead the club’s online order pickup and e-commerce operations, guide associates, and keep members happy. Strong benefits, bonuses, and company-paid education (Live Better U) make this a solid long-term move.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $15/hour (anticipated)

Keep the store stocked, clean, and safe while helping customers find what they need. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision for all associates, 401(k) match, and clear paths to full-time.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, customer service, and shrink control. Great fit if you have 3–5 years retail management and want competitive pay, health/dental, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth in a fast-paced, value-fashion environment.

Employer: Planet Fitness (United FP Partners)

Planet Fitness (United FP Partners) Location: Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Type: Full-time

Welcome members, give tours, help with sign-ups, and keep the gym spotless in a judgment-free setting. Good for high-energy people who like fitness, flexible hours (including weekends/holidays), and PF Black Card membership plus growth opportunities.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Work in-office helping customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions while building a client base. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition assistance, and quarterly incentives.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Ride with Geek Squad Agents to customers’ homes to help deliver and install TVs and other electronics. Good if you’re 18+, can lift heavy items, and want competitive pay, strong employee discount, and flexible tech-focused work.

Employer: The Buckle, Inc.

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Entry-level leadership role where you sell, style outfits, help with visuals, and grow into a store leader. Offers full-time benefits, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and teammate discount in a fashion-forward setting.

Note: Same role as the first Sam’s Club listing, posted on Indeed instead of LinkedIn. Use whichever site you prefer to apply.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5901 US Hwy 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Type: Full-time (Opening/Morning shifts)

(Opening/Morning shifts) Pay: $14–$27/hour + incentives and premiums

Work in the fashion area helping customers with clothing, keeping displays fresh, and stocking. Includes health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO/PPTO, discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.