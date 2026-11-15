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Hattiesburg
🛒 Hattiesburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Hattiesburg’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to gyms and fashion chains. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles.
Personal Shopper Lead – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam's Club
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS (US Hwy 98)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$29/hour + possible premiums
- Help lead the club’s online order pickup and e-commerce operations, guide associates, and keep members happy. Strong benefits, bonuses, and company-paid education (Live Better U) make this a solid long-term move.
Retail Stocking Associate (Part-Time) – Harbor Freight Tools
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Around $15/hour (anticipated)
- Keep the store stocked, clean, and safe while helping customers find what they need. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision for all associates, 401(k) match, and clear paths to full-time.
Store Manager – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, customer service, and shrink control. Great fit if you have 3–5 years retail management and want competitive pay, health/dental, 401(k), paid vacation, and growth in a fast-paced, value-fashion environment.
Member Services Representative – Planet Fitness
- Employer: Planet Fitness (United FP Partners)
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Type: Full-time
- Welcome members, give tours, help with sign-ups, and keep the gym spotless in a judgment-free setting. Good for high-energy people who like fitness, flexible hours (including weekends/holidays), and PF Black Card membership plus growth opportunities.
Customer Service Representative (Loan Consultant I) – Lendmark Financial
- Employer: Lendmark Financial Services
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Work in-office helping customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions while building a client base. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition assistance, and quarterly incentives.
Geek Squad Installation Helper (Seasonal) – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Ride with Geek Squad Agents to customers’ homes to help deliver and install TVs and other electronics. Good if you’re 18+, can lift heavy items, and want competitive pay, strong employee discount, and flexible tech-focused work.
Leader In Training (Full-Time) – The Buckle
- Employer: The Buckle, Inc.
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Entry-level leadership role where you sell, style outfits, help with visuals, and grow into a store leader. Offers full-time benefits, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and teammate discount in a fashion-forward setting.
Personal Shopper Lead – Sam’s Club (Alternate Listing)
- Note: Same role as the first Sam’s Club listing, posted on Indeed instead of LinkedIn. Use whichever site you prefer to apply.
Fashion Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter #2717
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 5901 US Hwy 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
- Type: Full-time (Opening/Morning shifts)
- Pay: $14–$27/hour + incentives and premiums
- Work in the fashion area helping customers with clothing, keeping displays fresh, and stocking. Includes health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO/PPTO, discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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