Hattiesburg has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny lapdogs to bouncy puppies, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Maltese mix

Shih Tzu / Maltese mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Phone: (601) 544-6632

Chorizo has been growing up in a loving foster home with his sister Conecuh. He’s been romping, playing, and getting lots of attention, and is already well on his way to being crate and housetrained. He’s curious about other dogs and has done well meeting several in his foster home.

👉 Meet Chorizo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Maltese mix

Shih Tzu / Maltese mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Phone: (601) 544-6632

Conecuh is Chorizo’s sister and has also been thriving in foster care. She’s had weeks of playtime, cuddles, and training, and is well on her way to being crate and housetrained. She’s done well meeting other dogs and is ready to continue learning with her new family.

👉 Meet Conecuh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Jack Russell Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Phone: (601) 544-6632

Holly is a young mixed-breed girl with the smarts and energy you’d expect from her breeds. She’s a great match for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a clever dog busy.

👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Phone: (601) 596-2206

Marko is a large-breed puppy who will likely grow into a big, sturdy dog. He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, exercise, and lots of guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Marko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Phone: (601) 596-2206

Christopher is another big-puppy prospect, likely to grow into a large, active dog. He’ll do best with a home that can offer training, structure, and plenty of playtime.

👉 Meet Christopher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Phone: (601) 596-2206

Amelia is a large-breed puppy with a soft tan coat. Like her littermates, she’ll need consistent training and an active home ready for a growing pup.

👉 Meet Amelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Phone: (601) 596-2206

Taz is a small adult Chihuahua mix who may be a good fit for someone wanting a compact companion. If you’re looking for a little dog to share your couch and your daily routine, he could be the one.

👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Phone: (601) 544-6632

Note: Stray hold until 11/17/26 at 5:00 PM

This uniquely named puppy is currently on stray hold, which means he may still be reclaimed by his original owner. After his hold period, he may become available for adoption through the shelter.

👉 View The Best Time to Wear a Striped Sweater on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Large)

Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Hub City Humane Society

Phone: (601) 596-2206

Wally is a young, large-breed dog who may be a good fit for someone with space and time for a big companion. He’ll appreciate regular exercise and a secure yard or strong leash walks.

👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Papillon / Boxer mix

Papillon / Boxer mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $475

Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Phone: (601) 544-6632

Essen is a very unique mix of Papillon and Boxer, giving him a one-of-a-kind look. As a puppy, he’ll need training, socialization, and plenty of playtime with his new family.

👉 Meet Essen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hattiesburg, MS, consider visiting Southern Pines Animal Shelter or Hub City Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.