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🐶 Playful & Unique Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg has some very special dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny lapdogs to bouncy puppies, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Chorizo
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Maltese mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
Chorizo has been growing up in a loving foster home with his sister Conecuh. He’s been romping, playing, and getting lots of attention, and is already well on his way to being crate and housetrained. He’s curious about other dogs and has done well meeting several in his foster home.
👉 Meet Chorizo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Conecuh
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Maltese mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
Conecuh is Chorizo’s sister and has also been thriving in foster care. She’s had weeks of playtime, cuddles, and training, and is well on her way to being crate and housetrained. She’s done well meeting other dogs and is ready to continue learning with her new family.
👉 Meet Conecuh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holly
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
Holly is a young mixed-breed girl with the smarts and energy you’d expect from her breeds. She’s a great match for someone who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a clever dog busy.
👉 Meet Holly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marko
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Phone: (601) 596-2206
Marko is a large-breed puppy who will likely grow into a big, sturdy dog. He’ll need a family ready for puppy training, exercise, and lots of guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Marko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Christopher
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Phone: (601) 596-2206
Christopher is another big-puppy prospect, likely to grow into a large, active dog. He’ll do best with a home that can offer training, structure, and plenty of playtime.
👉 Meet Christopher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Amelia
- Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Phone: (601) 596-2206
Amelia is a large-breed puppy with a soft tan coat. Like her littermates, she’ll need consistent training and an active home ready for a growing pup.
👉 Meet Amelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taz
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Phone: (601) 596-2206
Taz is a small adult Chihuahua mix who may be a good fit for someone wanting a compact companion. If you’re looking for a little dog to share your couch and your daily routine, he could be the one.
👉 Meet Taz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
The Best Time to Wear a Striped Sweater
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
- Note: Stray hold until 11/17/26 at 5:00 PM
This uniquely named puppy is currently on stray hold, which means he may still be reclaimed by his original owner. After his hold period, he may become available for adoption through the shelter.
👉 View The Best Time to Wear a Striped Sweater on adoptapet
Wally
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Hub City Humane Society
- Phone: (601) 596-2206
Wally is a young, large-breed dog who may be a good fit for someone with space and time for a big companion. He’ll appreciate regular exercise and a secure yard or strong leash walks.
👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Essen
- Breed: Papillon / Boxer mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $475
- Shelter: Southern Pines Animal Shelter
- Phone: (601) 544-6632
Essen is a very unique mix of Papillon and Boxer, giving him a one-of-a-kind look. As a puppy, he’ll need training, socialization, and plenty of playtime with his new family.
👉 Meet Essen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Hattiesburg, MS, consider visiting Southern Pines Animal Shelter or Hub City Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.