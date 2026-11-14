Hattiesburg’s banking scene is heating up for compliance pros. If you’ve got consumer finance or fair lending experience, these roles with a fast‑growing bank are worth a look.

Employer: Continental Finance Company / Grand Bank for Savings, FSB

Continental Finance Company / Location: Onsite – Hattiesburg, MS or Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on education and experience; leadership bonus eligible

Senior role leading the entire Compliance Management System for a fast‑growing, digitally focused bank and national credit card program. You’ll oversee consumer compliance, Fair Lending, UDAAP, BSA/AML, OFAC, and be the main compliance contact with the OCC/CFPB, with a full benefits package (401k + profit sharing, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Continental Finance Company / Grand Bank for Savings, FSB

Continental Finance Company / Location: Hattiesburg, MS or Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on education and experience; leadership bonus eligible

Officer‑level role owning Fair Lending and UDAAP across all products, with a big focus on digital banking and a national credit card program. You’ll lead a team, work closely with senior leadership and Board committees, and dig into HMDA, ECOA/Reg B, Reg E, Reg Z, ACH/NACHA, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Continental Finance Company / Grand Bank for Savings, FSB

Continental Finance Company / Location: Hattiesburg, MS or Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on education and experience

Hands‑on analyst role supporting the bank’s Compliance Management System, with exposure to consumer compliance, Fair Lending, BSA/AML, OFAC, credit cards, digital banking, and payments. Good fit if you have a few years in banking or compliance and want broad experience plus solid benefits (401k + profit sharing, health, PTO, flexible schedule, tuition help).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.