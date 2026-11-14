Hattiesburg has a few solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like running teams and owning big projects. Here are the standout executive & management jobs hiring locally.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Volkert, Inc. Location: Hattiesburg, MS (supports AL, MS, TN Gulf Region)

(supports Gulf Region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead major roadway and traffic projects for state DOTs and local cities, manage budgets and schedules, and be the main point of contact for clients. This is a fit if you’re a PE with 10+ years in roadway/traffic design and want to guide teams, shape regional infrastructure, and tap into employee ownership, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: Beztak

Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the day-to-day operations of a residential property, lead leasing and maintenance staff, and own budgets, occupancy, and resident experience. Great if you have 3+ years in property management, like building teams, and want perks like 401(k) with match, generous PTO, multiple medical plans, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.