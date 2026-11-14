Hattiesburg’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in food service and B2B products. If you like building relationships and don’t mind being on the road, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Work a local territory selling maintenance and repair products to businesses. You’ll grow your own book of business, with uncapped commission, strong training, and benefits including medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Hattiesburg, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Grow and manage independent restaurant and foodservice accounts, focusing on new sales and account penetration. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance, plus room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.